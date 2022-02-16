PIC doubles its stake in Dis-Chem
16 February 2022 - 18:42
The Public Investment Corporation (PIC) has doubled its stake in retail pharmacy Dis-Chem from 5% to 10%.
It is not unusual for the PIC, which manages government pension funds, to own 10% stakes in listed companies as it is one of the biggest asset managers in SA with more than R2.3-trillion it needs to invest...
