BAT’s big bet on new categories delivers buoyant revenue

The world’s second-largest tobacco company grew revenue 7% in its year to end-December, helped by sales of e-cigarettes and oral nicotine

11 February 2022 - 11:28 Richa Naidu and Siddharth Cavale
Picture: REUTERS/MICHAELA REHLE

British American Tobacco (BAT) on Friday reported a 7% rise in full-year adjusted revenue to £25.7bn ($34.8bn), helped by sales of e-cigarettes and oral nicotine.

The world’s second-largest tobacco company also announced a dividend increase of 1% to 217.8p and a £2bn share repurchase programme for 2022.

It posted a 51% rise to £2.05bn in adjusted sales of its “new categories” product line which includes e-cigarettes, heated tobacco and oral nicotine.

Though the division has yet to turn a profit, BAT said it was on track to report revenue of £5bn and profitability by 2025.

“Continued growth in new categories is a cornerstone of BAT's long-term plans for success,” Third Bridge analyst Ross Hindle said.

“With over 1.1-billion smokers still using combustibles, the opportunity to convert consumers towards ‘new categories’ is highly attractive.”

The company said 4.8-million more consumers than last year used non-combustible products such as Vuse e-cigarettes, glo heated tobacco and Velo oral nicotine

BAT said it expected global tobacco industry volumes to decline about 2.5% in 2022.

For 2021, the company had estimated those volumes to remain flat. Before adjusting items and including the dilutive effect of employee share schemes, adjusted diluted earnings per share (EPS) fell 0.8% to 329p from 331.7p .

The maker of Lucky Strike and Camel cigarettes said it expected constant currency revenue growth of 3%-5% in 2022, and high-single figure constant currency adjusted EPS growth, weighted towards the second half of the year.

BAT shares, which have risen more than 20% in the past year, were flat in morning trade.

Reuters

Philip Morris barred from importing IQOS into US

US trade agency rules company's smoking device infringes two patents owned by BAT’s Reynolds American unit
4 months ago

Trade of the Month: British American Tobacco vs Richemont

Which one of these is worth going to BAT for?
5 months ago

Smokers are sticking with tax-free cigarettes, Spar figures suggest

Retailer warns cigarette sales have not recovered since the ban on tobacco was lifted and it may have disrupted the market indefinitely
8 months ago

