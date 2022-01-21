Companies / Retail & Consumer

Black Friday deals help TFG to 17% sales bump in December quarter

All merchandise categories in SA grew retail turnover in the three months to December, apart from cosmetics and cellphones

21 January 2022 - 10:38 Andries Mahlangu
Picture: SUPPLIED
Picture: SUPPLIED

Clothing and homeware retailer TFG had a bumper December quarter, with retail turnover rising 17.3% year on year, as consumers rushed to buy Black Friday’s discounted merchandise.

The festive period in December was buoyant for the company, with retail turnover surging 23% compared to the same period a year earlier, boosted by relaxation of lockdown restrictions, which allowed greater freedom for shoppers to move around.

TFG said on Friday that all merchandise categories in SA grew retail turnover in the three months to December, save for cosmetics and cellphones, which were affected global supply-chain disruptions.  

The retailer netted R422m in retail turnover in November, compared to R341m the year before, while the week before Christmas it delivered R380m more retail turnover compared to a year before.

Group cash retail turnover grew 16.8%, contributing 79.4% to total retail turnover while credit retail turnover grew 19.2%.

The retailer said its operations in Australia continued to see strong retail turnover growth as multiple state governments relaxed Covid-19 restrictions to allow greater freedom of movement for citizens by November 2021.

Group online retail turnover rose 10.3% from the same period a year ago.

In the UK, TFG said customer demand for key categories were starting to recover, but the recovery was dampened after UK imposed restrictions to curb the spread of the Omicron variant.

TFG shares jumped nearly 7%, the most since June, to trade R139.04 in early trade on the JSE, giving it market valuation of R46bn.

mahlangua@businesslive.co.za

Retailers foresee back-to-school boost

After experiencing a difficult time during the schooling disruptions caused by the pandemic, uniform retailers are optimistic about a return to ...
Business
1 month ago

SA retailers look to end reliance on Asia for products

Spiralling shipping costs and Covid-19 supply chain disruptions are spurring SA retailers to source products locally
National
1 month ago

China’s Tencent leads R746m funding round for SA’s Ozow

Cape Town-based payments company to use proceeds for African expansion, possibly including acquisitions
Companies
2 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
SA office vacancy rates hit levels last seen in ...
Companies / Property
2.
Capitec interim EPS would have been 13% lower ...
Companies / Financial Services
3.
JSE will not offer last year’s ‘easy money’ in ...
Companies / Financial Services
4.
Bank of America’s profits surge amid M&A rush
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Tough times for consumers sees Woolworths missing ...
Companies / Industrials

Related Articles

SA’s textile sector is staging a comeback

Features

How Mr Price reclaimed its mojo

Money & Investing

CHRIS GILMOUR: Retail sales figures reflect a muddled picture

Opinion / Columnists

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.