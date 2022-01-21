Black Friday deals help TFG to 17% sales bump in December quarter

Clothing and homeware retailer TFG had a bumper December quarter, with retail turnover rising 17.3% year on year, as consumers rushed to buy Black Friday’s discounted merchandise.

The festive period in December was buoyant for the company, with retail turnover surging 23% compared to the same period a year earlier, boosted by relaxation of lockdown restrictions, which allowed greater freedom for shoppers to move around.

TFG said on Friday that all merchandise categories in SA grew retail turnover in the three months to December, save for cosmetics and cellphones, which were affected global supply-chain disruptions.

The retailer netted R422m in retail turnover in November, compared to R341m the year before, while the week before Christmas it delivered R380m more retail turnover compared to a year before.

Group cash retail turnover grew 16.8%, contributing 79.4% to total retail turnover while credit retail turnover grew 19.2%.

The retailer said its operations in Australia continued to see strong retail turnover growth as multiple state governments relaxed Covid-19 restrictions to allow greater freedom of movement for citizens by November 2021.

Group online retail turnover rose 10.3% from the same period a year ago.

In the UK, TFG said customer demand for key categories were starting to recover, but the recovery was dampened after UK imposed restrictions to curb the spread of the Omicron variant.

TFG shares jumped nearly 7%, the most since June, to trade R139.04 in early trade on the JSE, giving it market valuation of R46bn.

mahlangua@businesslive.co.za