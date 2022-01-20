Distell flags bubbly SA performance, while international sales slip

SA’s largest alcohol producer, Distell, has flagged another strong performance of its local business, but has warned SA’s port issues and lockdowns in key markets hit international demand in its half-year to end-December.

In a voluntary update ahead of its AGM later on Thursday, the owner of Nederburg wines and Amarula said revenue rose in the mid-teens in its half-year to end-December, referring to about 15%, though international revenue fell.

The revenue decline, of less than 10%, was partly due to Covid-19 restrictions in Taiwan that hit consumption, while SA port disruptions in July hit wine exports.

SA fared better, growing revenue by more than 20%. SA, the group’s largest market, had its trading period reduced by 25 days due to state-imposed restrictions, from 38 in the prior comparative period.

In addition, civil unrest in July in KwaZulu-Natal and parts of Gauteng caused about R100m in damages but the majority of the insurance claim has since covered the losses incurred, Distell said. “The effect on sales was minimised and operations were quickly reinstated and normalised within six weeks of the incident,” the statement said.

Distell had generated R15.4bn in revenue in its six months to end-December 2020, with SA accounting for about 70% of sales, and its international division 10%.

The Africa business, about a fifth of group revenue, grew sales by low single digits, with Botswana losing almost a third of its trading period to restrictions, while stock-supply issues in Namibia also had an effect.

Distell did not go into detail on its profit forecasts on Thursday, and the release of its interim results in February could mark its last as a publicly listed company.

European brewing giant Heineken has made a R40.1bn offer for Distell that still requires competition authorities’ approval and a majority shareholder vote, the latter scheduled for February 15.

The Heineken R180-a-share offer is twofold: R165 a share for most of Distell’s businesses including their cider brands, ready-to-drink, spirit and wine and Amarula brands. This will be housed with Heineken’s SA business and Namibian breweries that will form a unit called Newco.

Distell shareholders were offered another R15 a share for the producer’s international whisky brands, such as Scottish Leader, which will be housed in a separate unlisted entity called CapeVin. Existing majority Distell shareholder Remgro will have a majority stake in CapeVin.

