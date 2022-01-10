Companies / Retail & Consumer Steinhoff’s Mattress Firm files for New York listing Move follows raising about €1bn through sale of Pepco shares, most of which was used to reduce debt B L Premium

Retailer Steinhoff says its US-based Mattress Firm has filed an application with regulators for a listing on the New York Stock Exchange.

The number of shares to be offered and the price range for the offering have not yet been determined, the retailer said in a statement...