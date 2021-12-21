Massmart restructures debt and gets set to sell 15 Game stores
Of the R2.5bn Massmart lost as a result of the July riots, R650m will not be recoverable from insurers
21 December 2021 - 19:55
Massmart, the owner of Makro and Builders, has reorganised its debt obligations in the face of increased losses after the riots in July — and has announced it is looking to sell 15 of its 114 Game stores.
The company expects its annual losses to year-end to worsen by 20% from the previous year, during which it recorded a loss of R1.8bn. ..
