Old Mutual’s private equity arm ups offer for Long4Life by almost 7%
Company will delist from JSE in terms of the deal, which is supported by 14% of shareholders
20 December 2021 - 18:24
Old Mutual’s private equity arm has upped its offer by nearly 7% to R6.20 a share for Long4Life, the investment company founded by entrepreneur Brian Joffe, it announced when publicising its final offer and terms of the deal.
The offer is worth a little more than R4.4bn, which is about 10% above Long4Life’s market cap at Monday’s market close...
