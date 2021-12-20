Companies / Retail & Consumer Old Mutual’s private equity arm ups offer for Long4Life by almost 7% Company will delist from JSE in terms of the deal, which is supported by 14% of shareholders B L Premium

Old Mutual’s private equity arm has upped its offer by nearly 7% to R6.20 a share for Long4Life, the investment company founded by entrepreneur Brian Joffe, it announced when publicising its final offer and terms of the deal.

The offer is worth a little more than R4.4bn, which is about 10% above Long4Life’s market cap at Monday’s market close...