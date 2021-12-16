Companies / Retail & Consumer Retailers Pick n Pay CEO Pieter Boone says much needs to be done But he is optimistic about the retailer’s future B L Premium

It’s been an interesting first year for Pick n Pay CEO Pieter Boone. After interviewing online for a role that required a move to a new continent, he arrived to an almost empty head office during the height of Covid-19’s remote work regime. He then walked through what looked like a war zone after the KwaZulu-Natal July riots.

When Boone, who hails from the Netherlands, arrived at Pick n Pay’s Kenilworth head office in April — the nicest office that he has ever had, overlooking the green Kenilworth racecourse — there was one person to meet him. ..