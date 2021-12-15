Companies / Retail & Consumer Steinhoff climbs as settlement finally comes within reach Agreement with Tekkie Town’s former owners and Trevo paves the way for a final settlement by the furniture retailer B L Premium

Steinhoff has reached agreements with the two last parties that were standing in opposition to its settlement offer, which will end all litigation against it.

This paves the way for the controversy-mired consumer goods conglomerate to leave behind more than two years of legal wrangling and R184bn in claims. ..