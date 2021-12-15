Companies / Retail & Consumer End to Steinhoff pain within sight as settlement finally within reach Former owners of Tekkie Town do far better than defrauded pension funds and Christo Wiese B L Premium

Steinhoff has reached agreements with the two last parties that were standing in opposition to its settlement offer, which will end all litigation against it.

This paves the way for the controversy-mired consumer goods conglomerate to leave behind more than two years of legal wrangling and R184bn in claims...