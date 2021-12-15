End to Steinhoff pain within sight as settlement finally within reach
Former owners of Tekkie Town do far better than defrauded pension funds and Christo Wiese
15 December 2021 - 18:32
UPDATED 16 December 2021 - 23:42
Steinhoff has reached agreements with the two last parties that were standing in opposition to its settlement offer, which will end all litigation against it.
This paves the way for the controversy-mired consumer goods conglomerate to leave behind more than two years of legal wrangling and R184bn in claims...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now