BREAKING NEWS: Steinhoff reaches settlement with former Tekkie Town owners
Shoe business’s erstwhile owners and Trevo agree to a combination of cash, Pepkor shares and options, paving the way for final settlement by embattled furniture retailer
15 December 2021 - 18:32
Steinhoff has settled with two parties, including the former owners of Tekkie Town, paving the way for a final settlement with all the global retailer’s creditors.
The settlement will see Tekkie Town receive R500m cash and 29.5-million Pepkor shares that it must hold for at least 180 days. Trevo, the other party, has been granted options to buy 120-million Pepkor shares exercisable in three years at R24.9215 per share. Steinhoff owns more than 50% of Pepkor. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now