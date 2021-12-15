Companies / Retail & Consumer BREAKING NEWS: Steinhoff reaches settlement with former Tekkie Town owners Shoe business’s erstwhile owners and Trevo agree to a combination of cash, Pepkor shares and options, paving the way for final settlement by embattled furniture retailer B L Premium

Steinhoff has settled with two parties, including the former owners of Tekkie Town, paving the way for a final settlement with all the global retailer’s creditors.

The settlement will see Tekkie Town receive R500m cash and 29.5-million Pepkor shares that it must hold for at least 180 days. Trevo, the other party, has been granted options to buy 120-million Pepkor shares exercisable in three years at R24.9215 per share. Steinhoff owns more than 50% of Pepkor. ..