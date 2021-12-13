Companies / Retail & Consumer Christo Wiese inks R414m worth of deals for Shoprite shares A Wiese-linked company has entered into a series of deals for Shoprite shares, representing about 0.3% of what the retail group has in issue B L Premium

Former Shoprite chair Christo Wiese has secured contracts for R414m worth of the retail group’s stock, an indication of his continued interest in a group, the shareholders of which only narrowly returned him to the board recently.

Shoprite said in an announcement on the JSE’s news service on Friday that Toerama, of which Wiese is a director, reached a series of contracts earlier in December to buy a total of 2-million shares, representing about 0.3% of what Shoprite has in issue...