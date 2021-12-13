Christo Wiese inks R414m worth of deals for Shoprite shares
A Wiese-linked company has entered into a series of deals for Shoprite shares, representing about 0.3% of what the retail group has in issue
13 December 2021 - 12:49
Former Shoprite chair Christo Wiese has secured contracts for R414m worth of the retail group’s stock, an indication of his continued interest in a group, the shareholders of which only narrowly returned him to the board recently.
Shoprite said in an announcement on the JSE’s news service on Friday that Toerama, of which Wiese is a director, reached a series of contracts earlier in December to buy a total of 2-million shares, representing about 0.3% of what Shoprite has in issue...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now