AVI and Mondelez terminate talks about snacks unit
No reasons have been given as to why the potential deal fell through
10 December 2021 - 16:05
US food powerhouse Mondelez, owner of Cadbury, Oreo and Toblerone brands is no longer in talks with food producer AVI about buying its snacks division, which includes the Bakers and Pro-Vita brands.
AVI owns many market-leading foods brands including I&J, Five Roses and Freshpack, teas and a range of upmarket clothing brands including Spitz, Gantz and Green Cross shoes. Its coffee business includes the Lavazza, House of Coffees, Ciro and Frisco brands. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now