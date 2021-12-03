Old Mutual offer for Joffe’s Long4Life could disappoint long-term investors
03 December 2021 - 08:25
UPDATED 05 December 2021 - 23:01
A R3.7bn bid by Old Mutual’s private equity arm for Long4Life, the investment company founded by entrepreneur Brian Joffe, may have left long-term holders of the stock unimpressed.
The unsolicited proposed offer of R5.80 a share is about 16% higher than the R5 it was trading at four years ago, and the premium might not be enough for those who bought and held the stock since then...
