Old Mutual makes R3.7bn proposal for Joffe’s Long4Life

The R5.80 per share offer is about a 20% discount to Long4Life’s net asset value per share at the end of August

03 December 2021 - 08:25 Karl Gernetzky
Long4Life CEO Brian Joffe. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA.
Old Mutual’s private equity arm has proposed R5.80 per share for Long4Life, valuing the SA investment company founded by entrepreneur Brian Joffe at about R3.7bn.

At R5.80 per share this is about a 20% discount to the group’s R7.27 net asset value per share at the end of August, when Long4Life's shares were trading at about a more than 40% discount. It is, however, an almost 11% premium to the group’s share price up to Thursday’s close.

Joffe has repeatedly said that the discount at which its shares trade has hobbled deal making for the group, as it is difficult to find acquisition targets that offer a better return than simply using cash to buy back shares.

Bidvest founder Joffe listed Long4Life in 2017 with a view to building a portfolio of brands catering to growing demand in SA for better lifestyles. The group’s portfolio includes Sportsmans Warehouse and Outdoor Warehouse, as well as  Inhle Beverages and Chill Beverages, the latter known for its Fitch & Leedes mixers.

The group also owns beauty chain Sorbet, and had said in its half-year results it had received an unsolicited expression of interest.

The group has also hired Investec corporate bank to review its structure and value, seeking the best way to unlock value for shareholders.

Long4Life said on Friday the offer was a formal proposal, but did not constitute a firm undertaking to make an offer. The group has constituted an independent board to engage with Old Mutual with regards to the proposed transaction.

Long4Life: Longed for lift of the share price

Long4Life has not been a great investment for those who backed entrepreneur and deal-maker Brian Joffe
1 week ago

WATCH: Brian Joffe switches roles at Long4Life

Business Day TV spoke to Anthony Clark from Small Talk Daily about the changes at the lifestyle-focused company.
1 month ago

Long4Life chief Brian Joffe denies resignation rumours

The group, whose shares trade at a hefty discount to underlying value, is weighing options for maximising shareholder value
6 months ago

WATCH: How lockdown has weighed on Long4Life

Long4Life CEO Brian Joffe talks to Business Day TV about the company’s performance
6 months ago

