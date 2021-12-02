TFG buys Quench to drive ‘e-commerce powerhouse’ ambition
The acquisition will not affect existing partnerships with Woolworths and Dis-Chem, says TFG
02 December 2021 - 17:38
TFG, the owner of retail chains such as Foschini and Totalsports, has acquired digital delivery service provider Quench, which already has partnerships with Woolworths and Dis-Chem, for an undisclosed sum.
The fashion retail giant said in a Thursday statement it acquired Quench through its Labs division as part of its ambition to become an SA “e-commerce powerhouse”...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now