Companies / Retail & Consumer

TFG buys Quench to drive ‘e-commerce powerhouse’ ambition

The acquisition will not affect existing partnerships with Woolworths and Dis-Chem, says TFG

BL Premium
02 December 2021 - 17:38 Garth Theunissen

TFG, the owner of retail chains such as Foschini and Totalsports, has acquired digital delivery service provider Quench, which already has partnerships with Woolworths and Dis-Chem, for an undisclosed sum.   

The fashion retail giant said in a Thursday statement it acquired Quench through its Labs division as part of its ambition to become an SA “e-commerce powerhouse”...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now