TFG buys Quench to drive 'e-commerce powerhouse' ambition The acquisition will not affect existing partnerships with Woolworths and Dis-Chem, says TFG

TFG, the owner of retail chains such as Foschini and Totalsports, has acquired digital delivery service provider Quench, which already has partnerships with Woolworths and Dis-Chem, for an undisclosed sum.

The fashion retail giant said in a Thursday statement it acquired Quench through its Labs division as part of its ambition to become an SA “e-commerce powerhouse”...