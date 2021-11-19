Pepkor restores dividend as full-year earnings surpass pre-Covid-19 levels

SA’s largest non-grocery retailer, Pepkor, has restored a dividend after more than doubling its full-year headline profit and gained market share in clothing, footwear and homeware segments.

A dividend of 44.2c per share has been declared in the year to end-September, as headline earnings surged 115% to R5bn to surpass the pre-Covid-19 levels, the retailer said on Friday. A year ago, the company opted to preserve cash in response to uncertainty over the pandemic.

Pepkor sells clothing and general merchandise to lower- and middle-income consumers through established brands such as Pep and Ackermans. It also has furniture, appliances and electronics divisions.

The retailer plans to open 300 new stores in the new financial year, the majority of which will be Pep and Ackermans, which it says are the most profitable brands within its stable. During the year under review, it opened 247 new stores.

“From an operating environment perspective, the discount and value retail sectors continue to be favoured by customers, with reduced consumer spending as a result of increased unemployment and the effects of a poor performing economy,” it said in a statement.

Net finance costs dropped 31.7% to R2.1bn due to a reduction in net debt facilitated by cash generation of R11bn.

The retailer said it had by October reopened 413 (75%) of the 549 stores which were looted and damaged during civil unrest in July.

