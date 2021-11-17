Companies / Retail & Consumer Woolworths flags profit dip as lockdowns and civil unrest hit sales The group says extended lockdowns in Australia affected trade, while load-shedding and civil unrest took their toll in SA B L Premium

Retailer Woolworths has flagged a dip in profits for its 2022 half year, with sales coming under pressure from extended lockdowns in Australia, while load-shedding and civil unrest weighed on its performance in SA.

Group turnover for the 20 weeks to November 14 fell 4.5% year on year in reported terms, Woolworths said in a trading update, with headline earnings per share (HEPS) expected to be more than 20% lower in its first half, which ends on December 26...