Woolworths flags profit dip as lockdowns and civil unrest hit sales
The group says extended lockdowns in Australia affected trade, while load-shedding and civil unrest took their toll in SA
17 November 2021 - 08:37
Retailer Woolworths has flagged a dip in profits for its 2022 half year, with sales coming under pressure from extended lockdowns in Australia, while load-shedding and civil unrest weighed on its performance in SA.
Group turnover for the 20 weeks to November 14 fell 4.5% year on year in reported terms, Woolworths said in a trading update, with headline earnings per share (HEPS) expected to be more than 20% lower in its first half, which ends on December 26...
