Spar civil unrest cost the group R638.4m

Spar Group said on Wednesday the estimated cost of the damage to its core grocery, liquor and Build It businesses as a result of the civil unrest in July was R638.4m, which represented just 0.8% of its turnover, and losses were adequately covered by insurance.

Out of 184 affected stores, 131 stores were opened by the end of September, which marked the end of its financial year, the retailer said in a results statement, adding that a loss of profit to the civil unrest was limited to just R30m for the period.

At the group level, though, Spar managed to grow headline earnings per share (HEPS) by 5.4% to R11.96 in the year to end-September despite a range of Covid-19 restrictions, with intermittent bans on the sale of alcohol.

The liquor business once again lost a third of its total trading days due to the retail bans on the sale of liquor.

Group turnover rose just 2.9% to R127.9bn. In currency neutral terms, turnover was up 4%, reflecting the stronger rand on translated revenue. Spar has operations in Switzerland, Poland and Ireland.

Spar Southern Africa contributed growth in wholesale turnover of 3.4% to R81.3bn.

“The group has experienced ongoing Covid-19 restrictions across all markets, as well as the impact of the civil unrest in SA. Irish and Swiss operations once again delivered strong performances,” the company said in a statement.

“In Poland, although a great deal of progress has been made to lay the foundations for future growth, this region failed to deliver the expected financial improvement.”

Spar declared a final dividend of R5.36 per share, bringing the total to R8.16, which was down 5.7% year on year.