Companies / Retail & Consumer Heineken in R40.1bn deal to buy Savanna-maker Distell The tie-up needs 75% of shareholders to vote in its favour in January or early February to go ahead B L Premium

Global brewer Heineken has made a R40.1bn offer for Distell, showing confidence in SA as a gateway to the rest of the continent where it sees an untapped market of new female drinkers interested in ciders and flavoured alcoholic beverages.

If shareholders approve the deal, it will open doors in more routes to market elsewhere in Africa for Heineken where Distell has been making inroads as female drinkers in markets such as Kenya embrace Hunter’s Dry, one of its top-selling cider brands. ..