Companies / Retail & Consumer

Consumer products spin-off allows J&J to focus on pharmaceuticals

Health products firm follows rivals in simplifying structures to develop blockbuster drugs

14 November 2021 - 18:07 Michael Erman and Manas Mishra
Picture: REUTERS
Picture: REUTERS

Johnson & Johnson (J&J) plans to spin off its consumer health division that sells Listerine and Baby Powder to focus on pharmaceuticals and medical devices in the biggest shake-up in the US company’s 135-year history.

The move by the world’s largest health products company follows similar announcements by conglomerates Toshiba, as well as J&J rivals, and underscores how big, diversified corporations are under pressure to simplify their structures to increase focus.

This has particularly been the case in healthcare, where the slow-and-steady business of selling products such as shampoos and moisturisers has diverged from the high-risk, high-reward work of developing and marketing blockbuster drugs.

“We think these have evolved as fundamentally different businesses,” J&J CEO Alex Gorsky said.

Rival public consumer companies tend to be valued more richly by investors than the J&J consumer unit, CFO Joseph Wolk said.

“That, quite frankly, was getting lost within Johnson & Johnson,” Wolk said. “Similarly, I think — in terms of pharmaceuticals and medical devices — that prevented the spotlight from being shone on those businesses.”

The company said it was aiming to complete the separation in 18 to 24 months at a cost of $500m to $1bn. J&J shares, part of the Dow Jones industrial average, were up 1.5%. The pharmaceutical and medical devices unit will retain the J&J name and the company expects a tax-free spin-off.

Some analysts argued for investor caution.

“Historically, when the market becomes fully valued, we see a great number of spins being announced as companies look for alternate ways of creating more shareholder value,” said Jim Osman, founder of research firm Edge Consulting Group. “It’s something worth noting for the investor.”

J&J’s Band-Aids baby shampoo and cough remedies have long been the face of the company.

But its pharmaceutical and medical equipment business, which makes cancer treatments, vaccines and surgical tools, is on track for nearly $80bn in sales this year, far ahead of the $15bn its consumer products are expected to bring in.

The higher growth outlook comes despite disappointing sales of J&J’s Covid-19 vaccine after a string of production setbacks and fierce competition from rivals Pfizer and Moderna.

Money for deals?

J&J is following rivals. GlaxoSmithKline and Pfizer plan to spin off their joint consumer health business next year, and German drugmaker Merck sold its consumer health division to Procter & Gamble in 2018. Sanofi has also planned to spin off its consumer business.

“The firm’s timing is surprising, as we don’t see any major catalyst for the move. However, if the consumer division no longer holds the deep pockets of the combined company, the risk of future consumer product litigation — such as the large talc settlement — may decrease,” Morningstar analyst Damien Conover said in a research note.

J&J’s consumer division has faced nearly 40,000 lawsuits alleging its Baby Powder and other talc products contained asbestos later linked to mesothelioma and caused ovarian cancer in women using it for personal hygiene, which the company denies.

In October, it created a separate subsidiary to hold the talc liabilities, which then filed for bankruptcy protection.

J&J on Friday said its break-up decision had nothing to do with the talc litigation or the bankruptcy manoeuvre.

A 2018 Reuters investigation found J&J knew for decades that asbestos, a known carcinogen, lurked in its Baby Powder and other cosmetic talc products.

The company stopped selling Baby Powder in the US and Canada in May 2020, in part due to what it called “misinformation” and “unfounded allegations” about the talc-based product. J&J maintains its consumer talc products are safe and confirmed through thousands of tests to be asbestos-free.

J&J’s medical device and pharmaceuticals business also has faced tens of thousands of lawsuits for products including DePuy and Pinnacle implants, surgical mesh products and Xarelto blood thinner.

The spin-off may allow the remaining J&J to be more acquisitive, said Jeff Jonas, asset manager at Gamco Investors.

Wolk said it was “not a wild assumption” to expect it would add debt on the new consumer products company to generate some cash for J&J, but that both companies would have strong financial profiles, including a strong investment-grade credit rating for the consumer business. 

Reuters

Merck hails new pill to treat Covid-19, but drug resistance is a worry

To cut chance of drug resistance, Merck’s new Covid-19 pill must be coupled with other treatment, expert says
Companies
1 month ago

Dis-Chem shares surge on expansion, high profits

Pharmaceutical chain grows footprint and sets up new lines of business
Companies
1 week ago

Aspen proposes a special economic zone at its Gqeberha site

The pharmaceutical production hub has scope to spawn an ecosystem of suppliers, says Ebrahim Patel
National
2 weeks ago

Mark Sardi steps down as Ascendis Health CEO

He is credited with reducing the healthcare firm’s debt by R7.5bn by swapping debt for assets and increasing total normalised earnings
Companies
2 weeks ago

Aspen sells portfolio of six drugs for R1.8bn

Group is streamlining SA portfolio and will use sale proceeds to address debt pile
Companies
3 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Absa dumps Sipho Pityana as lead independent ...
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Sappi returns to profit, but Durban port woes ...
Companies / Industrials
3.
Zeder leaps on R1.6bn deal to sell logistics ...
Companies / Land & Agriculture
4.
Transnet’s half-year loss narrows as lockdowns ...
Companies / Transport & Tourism
5.
WATCH: Why the Black Business Council wants new ...
Companies

Related Articles

J&J misses quarterly revenue forecasts as Covid sales disappoint

Companies

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.