Richemont looks to save online fashion retailer by bringing in investors

Richemont, the Swiss luxury goods group controlled by Johann Rupert, said on Friday it was in advanced talks with online luxury fashion platform Farfetch in its attempts to salvage its loss-making Yoox-Net-a-Porter (YNAP).

Its shares jumped just 9% in early trade, the most in a year, to a record R221.39 on the JSE, signalling an overwhelming vote of market confidence in the move.

The scope of the current discussions includes Farfetch investing directly in YNAP as a minority shareholder, with other investors to be invited to participate alongside.

"The ultimate objective is for [YNAP] to be a neutral platform, with no controlling shareholders," the company said in a statement, adding that there could not be certainty that the discussions will lead to definitive agreements, nor as to the timing or terms of any transaction.

Meanwhile, group sales in the six months to end-September were 20% higher than pre-Covid-19 sales, signalling that the global luxury group was benefiting from the reopening of the global economy. Sales surged 65% on a currency-neutral basis year on year.

Americas, Asia Pacific and Middle East and Africa generated double-digit sales increases during the review period, which more than offset the softness in Europe and Japan.

Group operating profit surged 331% to €1.95bn and 67% compared to 2019.

mahlangua@businesslive.co.za