Richemont looks to save online fashion retailer by bringing in investors

It is in advanced talks with online luxury fashion platform Farfetch

12 November 2021 - 11:32 Andries Mahlangu
A Cartier store is seen in Hong Kong. File photo: BLOOMBERG/LAM YIK

Richemont, the Swiss luxury goods group controlled by Johann Rupert, said on Friday it was in advanced talks with online luxury fashion platform Farfetch in its attempts to salvage its loss-making Yoox-Net-a-Porter (YNAP).

Its shares jumped just 9% in early trade, the most in a year, to a record R221.39 on the JSE, signalling an overwhelming vote of market confidence in the move.

The scope of the current discussions includes Farfetch investing directly in YNAP as a minority shareholder, with other investors to be invited to participate alongside.

"The ultimate objective is for [YNAP] to be a neutral platform, with no controlling shareholders," the company said in a statement, adding that there could not be certainty that the discussions will lead to definitive agreements, nor as to the timing or terms of any transaction.

Meanwhile, group sales in the six months to end-September were 20% higher than pre-Covid-19 sales, signalling that the global luxury group was benefiting from the reopening of the global economy. Sales surged 65% on a currency-neutral basis year on year.

Americas, Asia Pacific and Middle East and Africa generated double-digit sales increases during the review period, which more than offset the softness in Europe and Japan.

Group operating profit surged 331% to €1.95bn and 67% compared to 2019.

mahlangua@businesslive.co.za

Why investing in luxury stocks has never been more lucrative

Investors in luxury goods companies have enjoyed glittering returns over the years. And well-heeled clientele are not exactly averse — even during ...
Features
3 months ago

Rupert’s big bet on luxury

Given the success of its jewellery and watch businesses, it’s a wonder Richemont puts effort into its other maisons. But it’s looking to technology ...
Features
3 months ago

Sales soar at LVMH fashion houses

Like-for-like sales rise 84% in bumper quarter for owner of luxury brands
Companies
3 months ago
