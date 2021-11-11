Takealot says it is investing to improve sellers’ experience
But sellers say they have struggled with resolving issues with Takealot for two years, describing the ‘hardships and restrictions’ sellers face
11 November 2021 - 15:10
Naspers-owned Takealot says it is investing to improve the platform its sellers use, as they are an integral part of the business.
It was responding to complaints aired by sellers who appeared at the Competition Commission’s market inquiry into online platforms...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now