Companies / Retail & Consumer Takealot says it is investing to improve sellers’ experience But sellers say they have struggled with resolving issues with Takealot for two years, describing the ‘hardships and restrictions’ sellers face B L Premium

Naspers-owned Takealot says it is investing to improve the platform its sellers use, as they are an integral part of the business.

It was responding to complaints aired by sellers who appeared at the Competition Commission’s market inquiry into online platforms...