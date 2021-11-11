Grand Parade declares special dividend after Burger King payment

The Grand Parade Investments (GPI) share price leapt as much as 10% on Thursday, the most since late June on an intraday basis, after the investment company finally received the first payment for the sale of its Burger King SA franchise.

However, the share price retreated slightly to trade 7% higher at R3.57 on the JSE by 10.30am, giving Grand Parade a market valuation of R1.67bn.

Emerging Capital Partners (ECP), the US private equity company that has acquired the franchise, has already paid just more than R465.40m in cash, enabling the company to declare 88c per share in a special dividend, its largest since it went public in 2008. The total value of the deal was R570m.

Led by CEO Mohsin Tajbhai, the investment outfit has been trying to sell the unprofitable Burger King SA franchise and the meat plant that produces hamburger patties since early 2020 in a deal that sought to enable the company to cut debt and resume paying dividends.

However, the transaction with ECP was mired in controversy in June when the Competition Commission recommended blocking it on public-interest grounds. At the time, the competition watchdog said that black economic empowerment (BEE) shareholding in the franchise would drop from 68% to 5%.

That sparked a backlash from business leaders, who warned that blocking the transaction would prejudice black investors in that they may be unable to realise the best price for their assets because the recommendation effectively prescribes to whom they could sell their assets.

The commission watchdog was criticised for sending a bad signal to potential foreign investors.

Beyond their mandate to protect and strengthen competition, SA’s antitrust authorities also have a public-interest mandate to ensure that a merger does not result in job losses and that sectoral BEE requirements are not diluted.

The parties managed to get the deal over the line after tweaking the terms in August, including selling the meat plant to a black owner.

Paul Whitburn, a portfolio manager at Rozendal Partners and a shareholder in GPI, said on Thursday it was pleasing that Cape Flats shareholders were finally receiving a dividend from GPI after a long wait with no return on their investment.

Grand Parade, which was founded in 1998 as a BEE partner to casino group Sun International, bought the American fast-food brand in 2013 as part of its strategy, which has since not worked, to bulk up its presence in the food business.