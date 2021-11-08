Companies / Retail & Consumer Lewis Group predicts higher earnings off low base Retailer’s first-half headline earnings per share are expected to be 35% to 45% higher B L Premium

Lewis Group is predicting a better first half ended September despite the civil unrest, compared with the year before when stores were shut for six weeks during the hard lockdown.

The improvement off a low base means headline earnings per share, a main profit measure in SA, will be 35% to 45% higher at an estimated 318.9c to 342.5c. ..