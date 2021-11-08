Lewis Group predicts higher earnings off low base
Retailer’s first-half headline earnings per share are expected to be 35% to 45% higher
08 November 2021 - 16:46
Lewis Group is predicting a better first half ended September despite the civil unrest, compared with the year before when stores were shut for six weeks during the hard lockdown.
The improvement off a low base means headline earnings per share, a main profit measure in SA, will be 35% to 45% higher at an estimated 318.9c to 342.5c. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now