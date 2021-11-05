Companies / Retail & Consumer Pepkor expects return to annual earnings after losses due to Covid-19 The improvement relates to better sales and changes in accounting, as it took over leases from a subsidiary, retailer says B L Premium

Pepkor, owner of brands such as Ackermans, Refinery and Bradlows, expects its headline earnings to increase by more than 90% it said in a trading statement on Friday.

JSE listing rules require companies to update the market if earnings will be 20% lower or higher than the previous comparable period. ..