Pepkor expects full-year headline earnings to double

The improvement relates to better sales and changes in accounting, as it took over leases from a subsidiary, retailer says

05 November 2021 - 15:27 Katharine Child

Pepkor, owner of brands such as Ackermans, Refinery and Bradlows, expects its headline earnings to increase by more than 90% it said in a trading statement on Friday. 

JSE listing rules require companies to update the market if earnings will be 20% lower or higher than the previous comparable period. ..

