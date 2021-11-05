Pepkor expects full-year headline earnings to double
The improvement relates to better sales and changes in accounting, as it took over leases from a subsidiary, retailer says
05 November 2021 - 15:27
Pepkor, owner of brands such as Ackermans, Refinery and Bradlows, expects its headline earnings to increase by more than 90% it said in a trading statement on Friday.
JSE listing rules require companies to update the market if earnings will be 20% lower or higher than the previous comparable period. ..
