Mr Price reports profit rebound, but nurses wounds from civil unrest
The retailer is expected to report that civil unrest shaved off almost R90m off headline earnings in the first half of its 2022 year
03 November 2021 - 08:40
Retailer Mr Price says profits have rebounded from SA’s hard lockdown in 2020, but civil unrest has shaved off almost R90m in earnings.
Headline earnings per share (HEPS) are expected to rise by between 30% and 40% in the six months to October 2, the group said in an update, a profit rise of about R346m...
