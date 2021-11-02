Companies / Retail & Consumer

Massmart on the mend despite R650m unrest bill

02 November 2021 - 09:33 Andries Mahlangu and Katharine Child

Massmart, which is in the midst of a turnaround strategy to stem annual losses, has to foot a R650m insurance shortfall after damages caused by the looting, arson and store closures during the civil unrest cost it R2.5bn.

The size of the insurance shortfall is a big blow to a company that has been loss-making since 2019 and has brought in three top Walmart executives to reshape the company...

