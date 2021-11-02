Massmart civil unrest damages cost R2.5bn
02 November 2021 - 09:33
Massmart, which is in a midst of turnaround strategy to stem losses, says the replacement cost for property and stock damages as a result of the civil unrest in July cost R2.5bn, of which R1.3bn relates to inventory losses.
Updating the market on Tuesday, the retail and wholesale group said of the 43 affected stores, 25 have resumed trading by the end of September, nine will open by the end of December and the rest in 2022...
