Distell does well in SA but exports were hit by supply chain disruptions
Distell grew revenue in SA by more than 30% from July to September, even though over a third of the trading days were lost to alcohol bans
29 October 2021 - 19:14
SA’s largest alcohol producer Distell grew revenue in SA by more than 30% from July to September, even though over a third of the trading days during the period were lost to alcohol bans, suggesting consumers have changed buying habits in response to the frequent Covid-19 lockdown restrictions.
The maker of brands such as Hunter’s Dry, Savanna, Nederburg wines and Klipdrift brandy reported the volume of alcohol sold in SA grow by doubledigits compared with the same period in 2020, during which 39% of normal trading days were lost...
