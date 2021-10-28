Companies / Retail & Consumer Steinhoff granted leave to appeal liquidation bid at Supreme Court of Appeal Company had already approached the SCA after the high court ruled that Steinhoff, which is based in the Netherlands, was subject to SA companies legislation B L Premium

The Western Cape High Court has granted Steinhoff’s request to appeal an earlier decision that the liquidation case against it can be heard in SA as the matter has already gone to the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA), effectively forcing the lower court’s hand.

Bernard Mostert and Braam van Huyssteen applied to the high court to have Steinhoff liquidated after they sold their firm Tekkie Town for R1.8bn in Steinhoff shares that collapsed in value in the wake of accounting fraud. They now want to use liquidation law and processes to appoint an independent investigator into SA’s biggest corporate scandal...