Famous Brands returns to profit, but counts costs of civil unrest The group's operating profit quadrupled year on year in its half-year to end-August, but is still down 41% from before Covid-19

Restaurant group Famous Brands, owner of Steers, Wimpy and Debonairs Pizza, says stringent efforts to adapt to Covid-19 operating conditions helped it return to profit in its half year to end-August, but its recovery was slowed by a hit from SA’s civil unrest in July.

Group revenue rose 50% to R3bn year on year to end-August, but remains 22% down from before Covid-19, the group said on Wednesday, with SA’s restaurant operators battling with a series of trading restrictions in 2021, including for alcohol...