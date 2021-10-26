Steinhoff says request for postponement is not a ‘sick note’
Lawyer argues former Tekkie Town owners are ‘outliers’ in bid to liquidate Steinhoff
26 October 2021 - 19:24
Former Tekkie Town owners Bernard Mostert and Braam van Huyssteen, who are trying to liquidate Steinhoff, are “outliers” whose legal actions stand in direct contrast to other claimants.
Steinhoff advocate Arnold Subel argued this on Wednesday, when he led a third application in the high court in Cape Town to have the liquidation case against the company postponed...
