Unilever warns of more price hikes as inflation worsens

Unilever warned inflation was likely to accelerate in 2022 and its prices would have to rise further as consumer goods companies battle to offset surging energy and other costs.

The maker of Dove soap and Knorr soup beat third-quarter sales growth forecasts on Thursday and kept its full-year profit margin guidance, defying some analysts' fears of a cut.

However, finance chief Graeme Pitkethly saw little let up in inflationary pressures, in a potential blow to central bankers who are hoping the current spike in prices will be transitory.

“We expect inflation could be higher next year than this year,” he said on a media call, adding it was likely to peak in the first half of 2022 and moderate thereafter.

The maker of Ben & Jerry’s ice cream said underlying sales rose 2.5% in the three months ended September 30, above the 2.2% forecast by analysts in a company supplied consensus.

Growth was helped by demand in the US, India, China and Turkey, while a 4.1% increase in prices more than offset a 1.5% decline in volumes.