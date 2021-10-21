Companies / Retail & Consumer Q&A: Outgoing Clicks CEO Vikesh Ramsunder The man at the top who joined the company as a cashier 28 years ago is heartbroken about leaving a business that was so much a part of his life B L Premium

Clicks CEO Vikesh Ramsunder has been at the group for 28 years after starting out as a cashier. He leaves to head up a health and beauty retailer in Australia. On Thursday he presented the company’s annual results. Business Day spoke to him.

This is your last set of annual results before you leave for Australia. How do you feel? ..