Q&A:
Outgoing Clicks CEO Vikesh Ramsunder
The man at the top who joined the company as a cashier 28 years ago is heartbroken about leaving a business that was so much a part of his life
21 October 2021 - 20:26
Clicks CEO Vikesh Ramsunder has been at the group for 28 years after starting out as a cashier. He leaves to head up a health and beauty retailer in Australia. On Thursday he presented the company’s annual results. Business Day spoke to him.
This is your last set of annual results before you leave for Australia. How do you feel? ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now