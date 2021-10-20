Looting and alcohol restrictions dent Pick n Pay’s sales
Second-quarter sales fell 0.7% as the retailer counted the costs of civil unrest and grappled with liquor restrictions
20 October 2021 - 08:31
Retailer Pick n Pay says civil unrest and restrictions on the sale of alcohol cost it about R1.7bn in lost sales in its first half, marring what was otherwise a strong start to its 2022 year.
Group turnover rose 4.1% to R46bn in Pick n Pay’s six months ending on August 29, but 212 stores, a 10th of the group’s base, were hit by looting and destruction in July, with second-quarter sales falling 0.7%...
