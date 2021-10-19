Companies / Retail & Consumer Woolworths joins Netcare in raising green debt The retailer sees its focus on sustainability as a key imperative to its ability to deliver a sustained financial performance over the long term B L Premium

Retailer Woolworths aims to ensure all its clothing and homeware products have a recycled or previously used element after 2030, to reduce the waste produced when making consumer products.

In June, Woolworths became the first SA retailer to raise a R1.1bn sustainability-linked loan from Standard Bank, it told investors in a call on Tuesday. ..