Woolworths joins Netcare in raising green debt
The retailer sees its focus on sustainability as a key imperative to its ability to deliver a sustained financial performance over the long term
19 October 2021 - 20:25
Retailer Woolworths aims to ensure all its clothing and homeware products have a recycled or previously used element after 2030, to reduce the waste produced when making consumer products.
In June, Woolworths became the first SA retailer to raise a R1.1bn sustainability-linked loan from Standard Bank, it told investors in a call on Tuesday. ..
