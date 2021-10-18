Extension by Reserve Bank lifts Steinhoff’s settlement prospects
Steinhoff’s share price rose 12.1% in mid-morning Monday trade, on track for the biggest advance since the end of August
18 October 2021 - 11:44
Steinhoff has received permission from the SA Reserve Bank to send more money abroad to pay its creditors and lenders, boosting the chances that a settlement crucial to its survival will go ahead.
Its share price rose 12.1% in mid-morning Monday trade, on track for the biggest advance since the end of August. Steinhoff also said on Monday morning that it had been granted a longer time frame to send additional funds outside of the country. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now