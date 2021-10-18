Companies / Retail & Consumer Extension by Reserve Bank lifts Steinhoff’s settlement prospects Steinhoff’s share price rose 12.1% in mid-morning Monday trade, on track for the biggest advance since the end of August B L Premium

Steinhoff has received permission from the SA Reserve Bank to send more money abroad to pay its creditors and lenders, boosting the chances that a settlement crucial to its survival will go ahead.

Its share price rose 12.1% in mid-morning Monday trade, on track for the biggest advance since the end of August. Steinhoff also said on Monday morning that it had been granted a longer time frame to send additional funds outside of the country. ..