Steinhoff plummets on SA settlement delay Shares plunge more than 12% on the JSE and are on track for their biggest loss in more than a month

Steinhoff shares plunged after the embattled retailer said its settlement case would be heard by a Cape Town court in late January, a further blow to the company’s plans to speedily wrap up all litigation against it.

The stock plummeted as as much as 12.2% to R2.45 on the JSE, before paring the losses to trade 9.68% lower at R2.52 in the afternoon. That would still be the biggest decline in almost five weeks...