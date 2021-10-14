Companies / Retail & Consumer Steinhoff plummets after court sets January date The settlement case will be heard on January 24-26 B L Premium

Steinhoff shares plunged the most in more than a month after the retailer said its settlement case would be heard by a Cape Town court only in January, in a blow to its plans to speedily wrap up all litigation against it and ensure survival.

The stock plummeted 14% to R2.40 on Thursday, the biggest drop since it slumped 22% on September 6...