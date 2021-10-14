Steinhoff plummets after court sets January date
The settlement case will be heard on January 24-26
14 October 2021 - 16:13
Steinhoff shares plunged the most in more than a month after the retailer said its settlement case would be heard by a Cape Town court only in January, in a blow to its plans to speedily wrap up all litigation against it and ensure survival.
The stock plummeted 14% to R2.40 on Thursday, the biggest drop since it slumped 22% on September 6...
