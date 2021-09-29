Companies / Retail & Consumer

RETAILER

Steinhoff case faces delays in race for settlement

BL Premium
29 September 2021 - 05:10 Katharine Child

Steinhoff’s settlement, which is crucial to its survival, faces further delays.

With the retailer racing against time to finalise a settlement to end litigation against it, other parties have sought to intervene in the court process...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now