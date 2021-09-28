Steinhoff warns allowing liquidation case in SA may backfire

Steinhoff, the Dutch-registered global retailer fighting to stay afloat after an accounting scandal, has argued that letting a high court decision that the case to liquidate it be heard in SA stand will create a precedent that could backfire and damage relationships with foreign courts.

Steinhoff’s appeal to the Constitutional Court comes after high court judge Hayley Slingers ruled the case to liquidate Steinhoff, which owns SA firm Pepkor and European retailer Pepco, can be heard in Cape Town even as the company is registered in the Netherlands...