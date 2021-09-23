Companies / Retail & Consumer RocoMamas turns in a star performance for Spur Burger chain reports a 12.9% jump in franchise revenue in the 12 months ended June as diners opt for deliveries and takeaways

RocoMamas burger chain continued to be a standout performer in Spur's 2021 financial year, with sales rising more than 10% even as the restaurant industry battles to recover from lockdowns, curfews and intermittent bans on alcohol sales.

Franchise revenue at RocoMamas increased by 12.9% to R29.47m in the 12 months ended June as its delivery and takeout options proved popular with consumers. This is in stark contrast to Spur’s overall SA franchise revenue, which fell 6.7% to R230.5m despite the group offering reduced franchising and marketing fees until March to support struggling outlets...