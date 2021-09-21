Companies / Retail & Consumer Online shopping is becoming the new normal, FNB says E-commerce spending grew just under a fifth in the first six months of 2021, with many companies investing heavily in their digital presence B L Premium

A recovery of sales in brick-and-mortar stores has failed to derail the momentum of e-commerce growth, which is increasingly becoming the new normal, according to SA’s most valuable bank, FNB.

The total e-commerce spend recorded on FNB Merchant Services grew 19% year on year during the first half of 2021 year on year, FNB said in a statement, while during the same period, the active e-commerce merchant base increased 22%...