Tribunal gives Burger King sale the go-ahead
The deal had been closely watched as investors tried to gauge authorities’ attitudes to foreign direct investment
20 September 2021 - 17:17
The competition tribunal has given the sale of the SA franchise of Burger King by Grand Parade the go-ahead with conditions, allowing foreign investment worth about R470m to flow into SA.
The tribunal’s website states the deal was approved on Friday subject to conditions, but does not specify what conditions. ..
