Steinhoff wants top court to set aside liquidation ruling
Retailer seeks to overturn high court’s decision that liquidation hearing can take place in SA
15 September 2021 - 16:20
Steinhoff, the global retailer at the heart of SA’s biggest corporate fraud, will ask the Constitutional Court to set aside a ruling that an application to have it liquidated can be heard in SA.
Successful liquidation would have grave consequences for Steinhoff, which last week garnered sufficient support for a R24bn settlement agreement from claimants in SA, Germany and the Netherlands...
