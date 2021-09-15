Companies / Retail & Consumer Steinhoff wants top court to set aside liquidation ruling Retailer seeks to overturn high court’s decision that liquidation hearing can take place in SA B L Premium

Steinhoff, the global retailer at the heart of SA’s biggest corporate fraud, will ask the Constitutional Court to set aside a ruling that an application to have it liquidated can be heard in SA.

Successful liquidation would have grave consequences for Steinhoff, which last week garnered sufficient support for a R24bn settlement agreement from claimants in SA, Germany and the Netherlands...