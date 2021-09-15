Steinhoff wants apex court to set aside liquidation hearing
High Court has ruled that an application to have the company liquidated can be heard in SA, though its domicile is the Netherlands
Steinhoff, the global retailer at the heart of SA’s biggest corporate fraud, will ask the Constitutional Court to set aside a ruling that an application to have it liquidated can be heard in SA.
A successful liquidation would have grave consequences for Steinhoff, which earlier last week week reached a R24bn settlement agreement with claimants in SA, Germany and the Netherlands. ..
