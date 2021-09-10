Steinhoff liquidation case to go ahead on Tuesday, judge rules
Former Tekkie Town owners Bernard Mostert and Braam Van Huyssteen are trying to get their business back after being duped into taking dud shares for it
10 September 2021 - 20:18
The court application to liquidate retailer Steinhoff can go ahead next week, Judge Hayley Maud Slingers ruled on Friday evening, dismissing Steinhoff’s application for a postponement.
Slingers did not give reasons as she only had a short time frame to give her order after Steinhoff requested the postponement on Thursday...
