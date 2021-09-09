Companies / Retail & Consumer More jobs on the line if ‘discriminatory’ constraints on sale of alcohol persist A study shows revenue losses for small liquor outlets are as high as 65% of weekly turnover between Friday and Sunday B L Premium

SA’s independently owned liquor stores have lost more than 20% of their workforce as a result of restrictions on the sale of alcohol as they scrambled to make up for nearly R9bn in lost sales since early 2020.

Labelling the restrictions discriminatory, uncompetitive and unsustainable, the Consumer Goods Council of SA (CGCSA) on Thursday released findings of a research report it had commissioned on the effect of the Covid-19 regulations on the liquor industry, particularly as it relates to off-site consumption sales...